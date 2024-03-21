KWHL KWHL Logo

Delta Pilot Spends a Year’s Salary To Charter A Flight To Hawaii For His Retirement

March 21, 2024 8:16AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Now THIS is how you go out with a bang!  Delta Airlines pilot Keith Rosenkranz retired after 33 years on the job, and wanted to celebrate in a BIG way. So he spent a year’s salary to charter a plane to fly 112 of his closest friends and family to Hawaii. His 84-year-old mom, who had never flown with him, was on the flight. He also had friends he’s known since they were 6-years-old, college friends, Delta friends and many more!

And he surprised his wife of 41 years by asking her up to the front to renew their wedding vows!!  How amazing is that??  

Recently Played

With Arms Wide OpenCreed
6:02am
Straight Out Of LineGodsmack
5:56am
Ramon AyalaGiovannie And The Hired Guns
5:53am
NumbLinkin Park
5:43am
FalloutSleep Theory
5:40am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The Saga of #BadassBella
2

Zayn Malik Talks “One Direction” On “Hot Ones”
3

Alaska whaling village teen pleads not guilty to 16 felony counts in shooting that left 2 dead
4

Dog deaths revive calls for end to Iditarod, the endurance race with deep roots in Alaska tradition
5

Alaska governor vetoes education package overwhelming passed by lawmakers