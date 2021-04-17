Don Young advocates for Puerto Rico statehood
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Representative Don Young has advocated for Puerto Rico statehood, a decision that defies fellow party members across the country and state. Young said on Wednesday that the island’s statehood was long overdue. The most recent plebiscite, or non-binding vote, on the island was in November. More than 52% of Puerto Ricans voted for statehood. But statehood requires congressional approval in order to happen. Alaska Public Media reported that Puerto Rico statehood scares many Republicans, who have said that it could ensure Democratic leadership in the Senate for decades.