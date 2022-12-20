KWHL KWHL Logo

Dunleavy names picks to lead health, resource agencies

December 20, 2022 1:25PM AKST
Share
Dunleavy names picks to lead health, resource agencies

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has picked Heidi Hedberg to lead the state health department. She was previously the acting commissioner.

Hedberg replaces Adam Crum, whom Dunleavy earlier appointed to lead the state Department of Revenue. Both positions are subject to legislative confirmation. Hedberg previously was director of the state Division of Public Health.

Monday’s announcement on Hedberg’s appointment comes as the recently reelected Dunleavy works to fill Cabinet-level positions in which the person leading the department had been doing so on an acting basis.

Last week, he appointed John Boyle to head the Department of Natural Resources. Boyle, whose resume includes work for energy companies BP and Santos, replaces acting commissioner Akis Gialopsos. Boyle’s appointment is subject to legislative approval.

Two other departments have acting commissioners. Jen Winkelman has been acting commissioner of the Department of Corrections and Heidi Teshner has been acting commissioner of the state education department.

The appointment of an education commissioner is subject to a different process than that for other state department commissioners. The state board of education appoints a commissioner for the Department of Education and Early Development, subject to approval of the governor.

Recently Played

TeardropsBring Me The Horizon|
11:24pm
GoldenCrobot|
11:20pm
T.n.t.Ac/dc|
11:17pm
EdgingBlink182|
11:14pm
I Get OffHalestorm|
11:11pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Kate Winslet Held Her Breath For More Than 6 Minutes For “Avatar: The Way of Water”
2

Doorbell Camera Video: Neighbor Just Wants To Compliment Their Decorations
3

Jay Leno Shares About His Burn Injuries To His Face
4

Alaska lawmaker won’t condemn Oath Keepers in Capitol riot
5

How To Wrap Presents Like A Pro