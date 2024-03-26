KWHL KWHL Logo

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Sings To A 2-Year-Old Fighting A Brain Disorder

March 26, 2024 7:26AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Make-A-Wish enlisted the help of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson again to make a little girl’s wish come true! Naomi is a 2-year-old girl who’s in the hospital battling a brain disorder. Her favorite movie is “Moana”, so her wish was hear Maui sing his song to her!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

He sang the entire song. He played the track on his computer and admitted that sometimes even he can’t remember the lyrics.

Recently Played

The GlassFoo Fighters
5:10pm
V.a.n (ft. Poppy)Bad Omens
5:07pm
FalloutSleep Theory
5:03pm
Headspace HolidayKeith Wallen
5:00pm
Im AlrightMammoth (wvh)
4:56pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The Saga of #BadassBella
2

An Eagle River Family’s Journey to St. Jude
3

Zayn Malik Talks “One Direction” On “Hot Ones”
4

Dog deaths revive calls for end to Iditarod, the endurance race with deep roots in Alaska tradition
5

Alaska governor vetoes education package overwhelming passed by lawmakers