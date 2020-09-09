      Weather Alert

Earthquake strikes New Jersey, shaking reported across state

Sep 9, 2020 @ 11:55am

By JULIE WALKER Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in East Freehold, New Jersey, early Wednesday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says it hit at about 2 a.m. and was centered 3 miles deep. People are taking to social media to express their shock at the rare occurrence. Hundreds of reports are coming in from as far as Philadelphia and Long Island, New York on the USGS’ “Did You Feel It?” map. But USGS geophysicist Robert Sanders says it’s unlikely to have caused anything other than damaged shelves or falling picture frames. He says there have been just two other quakes over 3.0 magnitude in the area since 1970.

