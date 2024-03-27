KWHL KWHL Logo

Eva Mendes Talks About The “No Brainer” Decision To Quit Acting

March 27, 2024 8:20AM AKDT
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have largely been private about their romance that started thanks to their movie together, “The Place Beyond the Pines”.  But now Mendes opened up to the Today show about her “no brainer” choice to walk away from acting to be home with their two daughters. She says she was still working, just not on movies because they take you away on location.

For his part, Gosling recently mentioned during an award acceptance speech how movies allowed him to meet “the girl of my dreams” and make his life a dream.

