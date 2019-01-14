Fairbanks still gets cold, but not for as long or often

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A weather expert says cold snaps in Alaska’s second-largest city are not as frequent or as long in as they were in the past.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reports temperatures in some parts of Fairbanks reached -40 last week but didn’t stay long. That’s in keeping with recent trends.

University of Alaska Fairbanks climatologist Rick Thoman mapped out great Fairbanks cold snaps and defined them as weeks when temperatures averaged -40 or colder.

Over the last 80 years or so, there’s been a change. More recent cold snaps have been less frigid and less prolonged.

Thoman says climate change is a significant factor in recent years.

Urban growth that includes more cars on the role plays a small role. He says ice fog is a pretty good blanket.