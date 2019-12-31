Fairbanks woman detained after high-speed chase, crash
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) –
Alaska State Troopers say a 23-year-old Fairbanks woman was jailed after a high-speed chase that ended with a crash and a fight with arresting officers. Maxine Stearman was held Monday on suspicion of felony evading, assault and other counts. Troopers say an officer pursued Stearman in a stolen vehicle at speeds that reached 60 mph. A second officer deployed spike strips that deflated the stolen vehicle’s tires but it continued on and crashed into a pickup and a snow bank. Troopers say Stearman fought with arresting officers and assaulted a nurse treating her at a hospital. Online court documents do not list Stearman’s attorney.