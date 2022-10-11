KWHL KWHL Logo

Forecasters tracking new storm for Alaska’s Arctic coast

October 10, 2022 4:56PM AKDT
Share
Forecasters tracking new storm for Alaska’s Arctic coast

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A fall storm packing strong winds damaged roofs and windows in parts of western and northwest Alaska and resulted in flooding of roads in the far northern city of Utqiagvik, according to damage reports, with a new storm expected to hit the Arctic coast this week.

Water levels dropped by midday Saturday across the region, said Jonathan Chriest, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

The system forecasters are tracking is expected to bring elevated surf and strong winds to the Arctic coast Tuesday through Thursday, though water levels and winds weren’t expected to be as high as with the last storm, he said Sunday.

There commonly are strong storms in northern and western Alaska between September and December, he said. But the storm that just hit parts of western and northwest Alaska and the remnants of Typhoon Merbok, which caused widespread damage in parts of western Alaska last month, were “exceptionally strong” for the areas that each impacted, he said.

Recently Played

Hells BellsAc/dc|
3:52am
Happy?Mudvayne|
3:48am
Samanthas GoneCorey Taylor|
3:45am
Not Mad EnoughSmith & Myers|
3:41am
FilthyAyron Jones |
3:38am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

President Joe Biden approves assistance for western Alaska village
2

Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
3

Alaska landslide damages 3 homes, ‘squishes’ pickup
4

Maine man sentenced for 1993 rape, murder of woman in Alaska
5

Man took extra shift, missed landslide that destroyed home