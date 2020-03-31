      Weather Alert

Get A Free Doritos Locos Taco Today (Drive Through Only)

Mar 31, 2020 @ 10:08am
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 19: Taco Bell Celebrates Return of Nacho Fries and Demolition Man 25th Anniversary With Futuristic Dining Experience at Greystone Prime Steakhouse & Seafood on July 19, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

Today anyone who goes through a Taco Bell drive through will get a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Loco Taco. Talk about the promotion Taco Bell’s CEO said it’s, “a small way of saying thank you for how everyone is showing up for their communities.”

For more info click here

