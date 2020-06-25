      Weather Alert

Good Thing I’m Not Swimming In The Ocean This Year

Jun 25, 2020 @ 11:34am

So the Orca video was from a few years back but this shark video was from a few day ago. Not sure the surfers even knew he was there but the 14 year old flying the drone sure did.

