Good Thing I’m Not Swimming In The Ocean This Year

So the Orca video was from a few years back but this shark video was from a few day ago. Not sure the surfers even knew he was there but the 14 year old flying the drone sure did.
Speechless! I can’t begin to explain the rush of emotions while flying my drone during this encounter. Witnessing what was going on my screen while frantically making my way down to the beach to warn the surfers made for a pretty crazy afternoon for young old me. I have been filming the sharks all of lockdown but have never and didn’t think I would ever witness anything like this. Although I urge all surfers and swimmers to be careful I think this footage shows the calm and beauty of these incredible animals. Once the dust has settled I have plenty more footage to share with everyone. I hope you all come along for the journey. #discovery #natgeo #sharkweek
