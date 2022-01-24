      Weather Alert

Google Sued By D.C., 3 States Over Privacy Issues

Jan 24, 2022 @ 10:08am

WASHINGTON (AP) – The District of Columbia and three states are suing Google.

They allege the internet search giant deceives consumers and invades their privacy by making it nearly impossible for them to stop their location from being tracked.

In the lawsuit filed in a Washington court, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says Google has “systematically” deceived consumers about how their locations are tracked and used.

He also claims Google has misled users of its services into believing they can control the information the company collects about them.

According to Racine’s office, the attorneys general of Texas, Indiana and Washington state are filing similar lawsuits in their state courts.

#Trending
Meat Loaf dies aged 74
2022 St. Jude
House Panel Obtains Former President Trump’s Records After Supreme Court Ruling
Judge sides with Alaska attorney who alleged wrongful firing
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rumbles southern Alaska
Pro Football News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On