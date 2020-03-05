Harvey Weinstein moved to NYC jail after heart procedure
NEW YORK (AP) – A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein says the convicted movie mogul is being moved to the Rikers Island jail complex after undergoing a heart procedure. Weinstein had been kept at a New York City hospital since Feb. 24 over concerns about a heart condition after a jury found him guilty of rape and sexual assault charges. Attorney Arthur Aidala said Thursday that Weinstein was being taken to an infirmary on Rikers. The 67-year-old Weinstein is due back in court next week to face sentencing. He faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 25 years in prison on the criminal sex act count, and a maximum penalty of four years in prison for third-degree rape.