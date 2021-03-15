      Weather Alert

Houston police chief gets top Miami job

Mar 15, 2021 @ 9:26am

MIAMI (AP) — The Houston police chief who forged a national profile by calling for gun controls, marching with protesters after George Floyd’s death and criticizing President Donald Trump is moving to Miami. Mayor Francis Suarez told the Miami Herald that hiring Art Acevedo is “like getting the Tom Brady or the Michael Jordan of police chiefs.” An official announcement is expected Monday morning. Acevedo sent an email to his staff late Sunday calling the move “truly bittersweet.” He spent five years as chief in Houston, overseeing a 5,400-person force. The Miami police force is much smaller, with a staff of 1,400.

 

