Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Selected Number One Overall To Indiana In WNBA

The Indiana Fever WNBA team got the number 1 pick in the draft, and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was their pick. She wore a $17,000 Prada outfit to the draft, which is estimated to be about 22% of her first-year salary in the WNBA.

As the top pick in the draft, Clark is expected to make $76,535 in her first year, per the WNBA rookie pay scale.

The Chicago Sky grabbed up South Carolina‘s Kamilla Cardoso (No. 3) and LSU‘s Angel Reese (No. 7), the 2024 and 2023 Final Four Most Outstanding Players, respectively.

Clark helped boost interest in the women’s NCAA finals and for the first time, more tuned in to watch them play in the finals (18.9 million) than the men (14.8 million).