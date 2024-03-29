KWHL KWHL Logo

Is This A Real New Drink At 7-Eleven…Or April Fool’s Joke?

March 29, 2024 8:44AM AKDT
7-Eleven is launching a new hot dog flavored sparkling water called 7-Select Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water. It’s part of a new lineup of sparkling beverages that will be hitting 7-Eleven stores nationwide.

Ok…but will it stay past April 1????  Because is there ANYONE WHO THINKS THIS SOUNDS TASTY????? “The Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water combines the delicious and mouthwatering experience of 7-Eleven’s iconic Big Bite Hot Dog into one refreshing beverage — ketchup and mustard included,” reads 7-Eleven’s official description. “Gone are the days of alternating bites of a hot dog with sips of a beverage, now those on the go can swap the bun for bubbles.”

The flavor is part of a new line of sparkling beverages created in collaboration with art-inspired brand Miracle Seltzer. Other flavors include Lemon Lime, Green Apple, Sweet Orange…which all sound perfectly acceptable. If this hot dog flavor is a joke, they’re going all in saying,  “We’re excited for customers to embark on this flavor adventure and experience their favorite snack in a whole new form.”

