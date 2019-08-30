It’s Costs Over $100 To Go Out On A Date
Match.com released the average price per date for all 50 states and let me tell you, ROMANCE IS EXPENSIVE!
On average a night of wining and dining will cost $102.32.
The Most expensive date state is New York where dinner, a movie, and presumably a carriage ride inside a private plane will run $297.27.
But if you’re taking ya shawty out in South Dakota you’ll just have to shell out about $38.27.
Alaska is just below the national average with a date costing $97.60.
