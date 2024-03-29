KWHL KWHL Logo

Jerry Seinfeld Made a Movie About Pop Tarts

March 29, 2024 8:42AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

The trailer for Jerry Seinfeld’s Pop-Tart movie dropped yesterday, and it looks pretty hilarious. It’s called “Unfrosted“, and they obviously went just as much for comedy as they did historical accuracy. 

 Part of what it makes it so awesome is the LOADED cast.  In addition to Jerry, it stars Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Jim Gaffigan, Hugh Grant, Bill Burr, Peter Dinklage, Christian Slater, Dan Levy, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Thomas Lennon, Tony McHale, Sebastian Maniscalco, Cedric the Entertainer, Fred Armisen, Jon Hamm, and MORE.

It hits Netflix on May 3rd.

Recently Played

Scar TissueRed Hot Chili Peppers
11:23am
Zombie (cover)Bad Wolves
11:19am
RockstarHardy
11:16am
Wait And BleedSlipknot
11:14am
Killing In The Name OfRage Against The Machine
11:09am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

An Eagle River Family’s Journey to St. Jude
2

Eva Mendes Talks About The “No Brainer” Decision To Quit Acting
3

St Jude Rocks Radiothon with KWHL
4

Kevin Bacon Is Going Back To The “Footloose” High School For Prom
5

Delta Pilot Spends a Year’s Salary To Charter A Flight To Hawaii For His Retirement