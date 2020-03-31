      Weather Alert

Job cuts pile up, Ford to make ventilators at parts plant

Mar 30, 2020 @ 5:53pm

Economic damage from the viral outbreak continues to surge and the job losses are mounting. Along with Macy’s massive furloughs, Rent the Runway confirmed that it laid off its entire retail staff and is not sure whether stores will reopen. Gannett, the country’s largest newspaper publisher, is cutting pay and hours of newsroom employees by 25% in April, May and June because of advertising declines. Ford is repurposing an auto parts factory west of Detroit to start building simple ventilators to treat coronavirus patients. And OpenTable – an app that normally lets diners make reservations at 60,000 restaurants worldwide – is getting into the grocery business.

