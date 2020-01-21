      Weather Alert

Judge halts enforcement of decision in Alaska recall case

Jan 21, 2020 @ 12:12pm

By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A state court judge has halted a decision that would have allowed supporters of an effort to recall Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy to begin a new signature-gathering phase. Earlier this month, Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth in Anchorage said petitions should be issued by Feb. 10, unless that date is stayed by the Alaska Supreme Court. At that time, he indicated he did not intend to grant a stay of that process. In an order Tuesday, he did not provide reasoning for granting the stay. The decision stays the matter pending resolution by the high court.

