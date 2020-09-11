      Weather Alert

Judges: Florida felons can’t vote until they pay fines, fees

Sep 11, 2020 @ 11:12am

By CURT ANDERSON AP Legal Affairs Writer
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that Florida felons must pay all fines, restitution and legal fees before they can regain their right to vote. Friday’s order reverses a lower court judge’s decision that gave Florida felons the right to vote regardless of outstanding financial obligations. The ruling disappoints voting rights activists and could have national implications in November’s presidential election. Florida is considered a must-win state in President Donald’s Trump’s bid for reelection. Florida’s disenfranchised felons represent a significant bloc in a state well known for razor-thin election margins. Democrats hoped for an advantage among former felon voters.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.