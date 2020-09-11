      Weather Alert

Juneau to hold pop-testing following virus outbreak at bars

Sep 11, 2020 @ 7:24am

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Juneau plans to conduct testing events this weekend for people who have visited bars involved in a recent outbreak of the coronavirus. KTOO-FM reported officials say the testing is scheduled Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the city’s Centennial Hall. Officials say the outbreak is related to a single large event and is believed to have infected at least nine people. City Manager Rorie Watt initially overstated the number of cases, saying there were 19 infections linked to the event. The outbreak affected several bar workers. City officials recommend recent patrons should be tested, including those without symptoms.

