Katy Perry Threw Pizza To Fans At Nightclub

Katy Perry was at a nightclub in Las Vegas recently and decided to feed her hungry fans.

She was in the DJ booth and found herself with an entire box of pizza. So instead of pass the box around, she took individual slices out of the box and tossed them into the crowd!!

Diretamente do camarote, Katy Perry jogou pedaços de pizza para o público que estava na pista da boate, em Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/mRDHSV1Avv — Katy Perry Daily Brasil (@katydailybrasil) July 31, 2022

Think about that for a second. If you didn’t know Katy Perry was tossing pizza and you got smacked in the face with a hot slice, you would be mad wouldn’t you?

The crowd didn’t seem to mind!