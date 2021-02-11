Kenai to outsource engineering services for bluffs project
KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Kenai plans to outsource engineering services in coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a project to stabilize bluffs along the Kenai River. The Peninsula Clarion reported Kenai plans to use the Kenai Bluffs Stabilization Project to help maintain an area along the north shore of the river. The project aims to stabilize about 5,000 feet of the steep terrain beginning at the mouth of the waterway. A feasibility study conducted by the Corps recommended a protective berm at one end of the bluff. Other options included relocating the river mouth and moving threatened structures.