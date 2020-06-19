Ketchikan warns virus spread possible after quarantine break
KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — Officials say a person who didn’t follow quarantine procedures after arriving in Alaska has created the possibility of wide community spread of the coronavirus in Ketchikan. The person arrived Saturday and was tested. But instead of quarantining until getting a negative test result, the person attended social gatherings and went to public places for three days before being diagnosed with the coronavirus Tuesday. The person is now in isolation, and officials are urging Ketchikan residents to stay home for 14 days if they were at a public event where people weren’t properly distanced.