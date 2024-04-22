KWHL KWHL Logo

Kevin Bacon Goes Back To “Footloose” High School For Prom

April 22, 2024 8:40AM AKDT
The Today Show had his announcement that he accepted Payson High School’s invitation to their last prom in the original school location, and it happened!

Payson High was the school that served as a set for “Footloose” 40 years ago, but there are plans to move the school to a new location. So the student body launched an online effort with awesome video reenactments trying to get Kevin Bacon’s attention to get him back for Prom!

