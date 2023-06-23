Killswitch Engage At The Alaska State Fair!!!

Live at the ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre, Killswitch engage will be melting faces Sept 1st. Ticket Link Here.

Hitting the scene in 2000, Killswitch Engage pioneered a union of thrashed-out European guitar pyrotechnics, East Coast hardcore spirit, on-stage hijinks, and enlightened lyricism. Their 2002 Alive Or Just Breathing album was named among “The Top 100 Greatest Metal Albums of the Decade” by Decibel, and the band garnered two Grammy® Award nominations in the category of “Best Metal Performance” in 2005 and 2014.

Killswitch Engage earned gold certifications for 2004’s The End of Heartache and 2006’s As Daylight Dies. The group landed three consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with Killswitch Engage (2009), Disarm The Descent (2013) and Incarnate (2016). The latter two releases both captured #1 on the Top Rock Albums and Top Hard Rock Albums charts. The band’s total streams have exceeded half-a-billion to date, and the quintet has shared stages with some of the biggest acts in the world and has sold out countless headline gigs in six continents across the globe.

Comprised of Adam Dutkiewicz (lead guitar), Joel Stroetzel (rhythm guitar), Mike D’Antonio (bass), Justin Foley (drums) and Jesse Leach (vocals), Killswitch Engage released their eighth full-length album, Atonement, in 2019.