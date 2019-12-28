LA DA Impanels Grand Jury In Weinstein Probes

(Los Angeles, CA) — A grand jury in Los Angeles is reportedly reviewing sexual assault probes by various California police departments involving Harvey Weinstein. According to TMZ, the DA’s office in Los Angeles has been working on the case for the last six months with the LAPD and Beverly Hills Police. A spokesperson for Weinstein said the LA cases are “old, weak and lack evidence.” The disgraced film producer will stand trial in New York early next month on charges of raping a woman in a hotel room in 2013. Weinstein pled not guilty to five different charges including rape and predatory sexual assault. If found guilty, he faces life in prison.