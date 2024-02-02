KWHL KWHL Logo

Mariah Carey Honored With Recording Academy’s Global Impact Award

February 2, 2024 5:54AM AKST
Share
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 17: Mariah Carey lights the Empire State Building in celebration of the 25th anniversary of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" at the Empire State Building on December 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Mariah Carey: “Is This a Real Grammy?

Mariah Carey earned the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective’s Global Impact Award with her trademark wit after almost 20 years without a Grammy.

Is this a real Grammy? I haven’t seen one in soooooo long,” she said Thursday night (February 1) as she held the award.

It’s weird. I don’t know,” Carey continued while laughing as the audience at the Fairmont Century Plaza cheered her on. “We’ll figure out what this is later.”

Stevie Wonder, Babyface, and Yolanda Adams were among the artists who honored Carey after she received the honor from the Black Music Collective.

Recently Played

WhateverGodsmack
10:52am
Bring Me To LifeEvanescence
10:41am
Devil You KnowTim Montana
10:38am
River Of DeceitMad Season
10:33am
Something In Your MouthNickelback
10:29am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

New Artist Spotlight and Why Streaming Her Song Is Important
2

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Is A Secret Author
3

A fire at a home in northwest Alaska killed a woman and 5 children, officials say
4

Four rescued after fishing boat capsizes near Kodiak
5

Teen Has The BEST Moment With His Favorite College Football Team