Mariah Carey Honored With Recording Academy’s Global Impact Award

Mariah Carey: “Is This a Real Grammy?

Mariah Carey earned the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective’s Global Impact Award with her trademark wit after almost 20 years without a Grammy.

“Is this a real Grammy? I haven’t seen one in soooooo long,” she said Thursday night (February 1) as she held the award.

“It’s weird. I don’t know,” Carey continued while laughing as the audience at the Fairmont Century Plaza cheered her on. “We’ll figure out what this is later.”

Stevie Wonder, Babyface, and Yolanda Adams were among the artists who honored Carey after she received the honor from the Black Music Collective.