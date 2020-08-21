Mattress Company Looking For Couples To Test/Have Sex On Different Mattresses And Paying $3,000 To Do It
BERLIN - MAY 16: German escort girl Jaqueline awaits customers at Berlin's exclusive Night Club Bel Ami on May 16, 2006 in Berlin, Germany. Escort girls across Germany are anticipating booming business in June as soccer fans from around the world will descend upon the country for the World Cup. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Your dream job awaits. If your looking for new and creative ways to make some money, Sleep Standards is looking for five couples to have sex on different mattresses and report back to them which is the best. Any there going to pay these couples $3,000.
According to their website Sleep Standards said “We’re looking for are 5 couples who can help us find the best mattress for sex. Essentially, we’ll do this by having you test out different mattresses. Every week, 5 chosen couples will be given a different mattress that they can use for “quality time.” You can test out the mattresses from the comfort and privacy of your own home, get as intimate as you want, and get paid for it!
If you are selected as one of the winning couples, you have options to remain anonymous if you want to protect your privacy.
Couples will test eight different mattresses over the course of eight weeks.
If you would like to apply, and we know you do, Click here.