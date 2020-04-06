Metallica Mondays – Live in Copenhagen, Denmark – July 22, 2009
#MetallicaMondays are back for week 3! Streams start at 5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET each Monday and are available to watch again all week long.
Title:
Metallica: Live in Copenhagen – July 22, 2009
Description:
Metallica: Live in Copenhagen – July 22, 2009 was the second performance of a five night run at Forum København. Copenhagen got a heavy dose of songs from Death Magnetic, including several songs not performed since that tour ended. The crowd was also treated to a few deeper cuts including “Holier Than Thou,” “Damage, Inc.,” “Stone Cold Crazy,” and “Trapped Under Ice.”
Additional Info:
During this stream and continuing throughout the week, Metallica will also be hosting simultaneous fundraisers benefiting their foundation, All Within My Hands. Last week, All Within My Hands announced four grants totaling $350,000 to organizations dedicated to assisting those hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizations include Feeding America, Direct Relief, Live Nation’s Crew Nation initiative, and the USBG National Charity Foundation’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.
https://www.allwithinmyhands.org/news-media/news/all-within-my-hands-donates-for-covid-19-relief.html
YouTube: https://youtu.be/m05Y0yqvyUc
Facebook Live: http://www.facebook.com/metallica
