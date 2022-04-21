Weather Alert
Brad
Mike Tyson Throws Punches On JetBlue Flight
Apr 21, 2022 @ 11:50am
Mike Tyson slapped the crap out of a drunken passenger on a jet blue flight.Reps for Tyson claims in a statement to
TMZ Sports
saying the passenger on the plane was “aggressive” during the incident as well.
“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him,” Tyson’s reps said , “and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat.”If you are messing with Tyson you obviously had to much to drink.
