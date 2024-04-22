Morgan Wallen Posts Statement About Arrest

Over the weekend, Morgan Wallen posted a statement on X about his felony arrest earlier this month in Nashville. “I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.”

I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change. -MW — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) April 20, 2024

On April 7, Morgan was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct after he allegedly threw a chair off the sixth story of a downtown Nashville bar, landing a few feet away from police officers. In a second post he wrote: “I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change.”

He will have a busy day May 3rd being in court during the day and wrapping a two-night stand at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.