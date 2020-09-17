New ASD Guidelines

HEPPENHEIM, GERMANY - APRIL 15: A general view of an empty corridor at the temporarily-closed Schloss-Schule elementary school during the coronavirus crisis on April 15, 2020 in Heppenheim, Germany. Germany is debating reopening schools as part of a first step of measures meant to ease the restrictions imposed weeks ago to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. While the number of new infections is still rising, the rate has slowed enough that leaders are seeking to create and implement a roadmap for unshackling the economy. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
ASD is finalizing what the new school year will look like.
Elementary:
-In-person classes will begin October 19th for PreK through Grade 6.
-All students will be in class 5 days a week for 5.5 hours a day.
-School starts at 9:30am for Elementary students.
Middle School:
-In-Person classes begin Nov 12&13.
In-person High School classes begin January 4th 2021 with students attending school 5 days a week for 5.5 hours.