      Weather Alert

New ASD Guidelines

Sep 16, 2020 @ 4:00pm
HEPPENHEIM, GERMANY - APRIL 15: A general view of an empty corridor at the temporarily-closed Schloss-Schule elementary school during the coronavirus crisis on April 15, 2020 in Heppenheim, Germany. Germany is debating reopening schools as part of a first step of measures meant to ease the restrictions imposed weeks ago to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. While the number of new infections is still rising, the rate has slowed enough that leaders are seeking to create and implement a roadmap for unshackling the economy. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

ASD is finalizing what the new school year will look like.

Elementary:

-In-person classes will begin October 19th for PreK through Grade 6.

-All students will be in class 5 days a week for 5.5 hours a day.

-School starts at 9:30am for Elementary students.

Middle School:

-In-Person classes begin Nov 12&13.

In-person High School classes begin January 4th 2021 with students attending school 5 days a week for 5.5 hours.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.