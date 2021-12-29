      Weather Alert

NFL Legend John Madden Dies at 85

Dec 28, 2021 @ 3:50pm
Former Oakland Raider coach John Madden displays his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring to the crowd during a pregame ceremony to recognize his induction at McAfee Coliseum in Oakland, Calf. on Sunday, October 22, 2006. (Photo by Kirby Lee/NFLPhotoLibrary)

Former NFL coach and broadcasting genius passed away today at the age of 85. If you grew up watching football you know who he is. If you played football video games you owned at least one copy of Madden football. You impacted my life and many others. RIP John.

 

