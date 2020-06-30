      Weather Alert

NYC budget vote looms as protests push for cuts to police

Jun 30, 2020 @ 8:57am

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City lawmakers are holding a high-stakes debate on the city budget as activists demand a $1 billion shift from policing to social services and the city grapples with multibillion-dollar losses because of the coronavirus pandemic. The City Council is due to meet Tuesday, with a midnight deadline to pass a budget ahead of the fiscal year that begins Wednesday. It comes with protesters camped outside City Hall insisting that the city slash $1 billion from the New York Police Department’s budget amid a nationwide campaign to “defund” police. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday he had a plan for a $1 billion cut from one of the world’s largest police departments.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams