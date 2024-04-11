KWHL KWHL Logo

O.J. Simpson Dead at 76

April 11, 2024 6:47AM AKDT
Courtesy of Alpha Media USA

The passing of O.J. Simpson, a figure synonymous with controversy and notoriety, marks the end of an era. The former NFL star, who gained worldwide attention during his trial for the tragic deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in the 1990s, has succumbed to cancer after a long battle. His demise occurred on Wednesday in Las Vegas, leaving behind a legacy that continues to provoke discussion and debate.

 

Find more info HERE

