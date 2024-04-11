KWHL KWHL Logo

Peyton Returns to School Accompanied by Alaska’s Morning Show and Dozens of Supporters

April 11, 2024 8:18AM AKDT
Peyton Returns to School Accompanied by Alaska’s Morning Show and Dozens of Supporters
In a display of solidarity and support, the mother of a girl subjected to a vicious mob attack at Clark Middle School addressed the Anchorage School Board on Tuesday, advocating for all students who have endured bullying and violence within the school system.

In response to the harrowing incident, Bob Lester and Brock Lindow of Alaska’s Morning Show took initiative, rallying concerned members of the community to accompany the victimized student back to school on Thursday morning. This collective gesture aims not only to demonstrate unity but also to offer emotional solace to the affected family as the girl bravely returns to the unsettling atmosphere of her educational environment.

