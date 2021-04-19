Plane landing in Alaska damaged after it hits ice, gravel
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A small passenger plane in Alaska has been damaged after it hit ice and frozen gravel when it was landing last Friday. Glen Alsworth Jr. is the chief pilot for Lake Clark Air and says the plane went down onto a wing after it hit the patch of ice and gravel while trying to land in Chignik Lagoon. The incident broke the plane’s main gear. He says no one on the flight was injured. He did not specify to the Anchorage Daily News how many people were on board, but says typical flights from Merrill Field Airport to Chignik Lagoon have six to nine passengers.