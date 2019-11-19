Police seek man who left Anchorage halfway house
A man who disappeared from an Anchorage halfway house is now wanted by police on an escape warrant.
APD says Jeremiah Proveauex had been assigned to the Cordova Center following a conviction on a trespass charge, but left last night and didn’t return.
Proveauex had also been awaiting court proceedings for a theft in Big Lake.
Police describe him as standing 6’2” tall, weighing 185 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing white pants, black shoes, and a black hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 311.