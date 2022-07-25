      Weather Alert

Rare Mickey Mantle Card Expected To Break Records At Auction

Jul 25, 2022 @ 9:36am

NEW YORK (AP) – A mint condition 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card could break records at auction.

The auction house estimates it could exceed $10 million.

The card’s current owner is a New Jersey waste management entrepreneur who bought the rare card for $50,000 in 1991 at a New York City card show.

Pre-bidding has started and the auction ends Aug. 27.

The record for a baseball card is $6.6 million, which was for a 1909 Honus Wagner card that was sold at auction a year ago.

Another Mantle card from 1952 went for $5.2 million last year.

Recently Played

Wednesday, July 27th, 2022
#Trending
Internet troll ‘Baked Alaska’ pleads guilty in Capitol riot
Vince McMahon Announces Retirement From WWE
Two Children In U.S. Diagnosed With Monkeypox
Small Plane Crashes Into Ocean Near Lifeguard Competition At Huntington Beach
Witnesses heard ‘snap’ before fatal Alaska helicopter crash
Pro Football News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On