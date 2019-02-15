Restrictions set for Kenai, Kasilof early-run king salmon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Early-run king salmon in the Kenai River can be caught but not kept this summer.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is anticipating low returns and on Thursday announced restrictions for both the Kenai and Kasilof (kah-SEE-lawf) rivers.

Fishing for kings in the Kenai will be catch-and-release only from May 1 through June 30 from the river mouth to the outlet of Skilak (SKEE-lak) Lake. Anglers can use only unbaited, single-hooks.

During the same time on the Kasilof, anglers can catch a single hatchery king that measures 20 inches (51 centimeters) or more. No bait will be allowed.

The 2018 early run fell short of Kenai River escapement goals of 3,900 to 6,600 large kings. The forecast for this year’s early run is 3,200.

