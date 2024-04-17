KWHL KWHL Logo

Ron Goldman’s Family Is Going After O.J. Simpson’s Estate

April 17, 2024 8:33AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

O.J. Simpson signed his will just 11 weeks ago and passed away April 10 after a battle with cancer. Now, the family of Ron Goldman, whom Simpson was accused of killing along with ex-wife Nicole Brown, is going after his estate.

They were actually awarded $33.5 million in a wrongful death lawsuit in 1997, but only got $133,000. They are seeking $114 million, though Simpson’s attorney is working to make sure they collect nothing.

Simpson has significant debt owed to the IRS, which will be paid first, and then secured and unsecured debts must be paid by the executor next.

Recently Played

Man In The BoxAlice In Chains
3:01pm
Life Is BeautifulSixx A.m.
2:49pm
Runaway TrainSoul Asylum
2:45pm
Its Been AwhileStaind
2:40pm
Blue On Black (cover)Five Finger Death Punch
2:36pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The Sully's "Rising Fest"
2

O.J. Simpson Dead at 76
3

Peyton Returns to School Accompanied by Alaska's Morning Show and Dozens of Supporters
4

Lawsuit asks judge to disqualify ballot measure that seeks to repeal Alaska’s ranked voting system
5

2024 Spring Choose Your Trip Contest Rules