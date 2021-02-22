      Weather Alert

South Dakota House leaders weigh impeachment of AG in crash

Feb 22, 2021 @ 9:28am

By STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are considering impeaching the state’s attorney general as he faces misdemeanor charges for striking and killing a man with his car. Jason Ravnsborg, the state’s top law enforcement officer, has said he will not step down before he gets a hearing in front of a judge. Prosecutors have charged the Republican attorney general with three misdemeanors but no felonies in the September death of 55-year-old Joseph Boever. Republican Rep. Tim Goodwin says Ravnsborg should resign and that lawmakers are considering impeachment if he doesn’t. Gov. Kristi Noem would get to appoint a replacement if Ravnsborg is convicted of impeachment or resigns.

 

#Trending
New Mortal Kombat Movie Will Be Rated 'R'
UNICEF asking for speedy transport of medicines
Some US cities record coldest weather in decades
Planned Parenthood sues to block South Carolina abortion ban
NASA’s Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars To Look For Signs of Ancient Life