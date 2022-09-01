Spotify Reveals Their “Songs Of Summer”

Spotify is crowning Harry Styles and Kate Bush the King of Queen of summer.

Globally, the most-streamed song between May 29th and August 29th was Styles’ worldwide smash “As It Was.”

But even though it spent more than 10 weeks at No. 1 in both the US and UK, Bush’s 37-year-old single “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” was a MONSTER getting streamed the most thanks to “Stranger Things 4.” According to the report, first-time streams from Gen Z listeners in the US increased by 7,800% since it was featured in the series.

What was YOUR favorite song to jam to this summer?