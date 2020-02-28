State operating budget submitted to House
The Alaska House’s budget-writing committee has advanced its version of a state operating budget. The measure includes extra money for state ferries and honors an agreement reached by Gov. Mike Dunleavy and the university system last year. The proposal does not address the size of check residents should receive from the state’s oil-wealth fund, the Alaska Permanent Fund, this year. Legislative leaders expect that to be taken up later. The proposed budget still must be voted on by the full House and taken up by the Senate.