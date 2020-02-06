Suspect in 2016 killing of Palmer teen enters guilty plea
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A fourth suspect in the killing of a Palmer teenager has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. KTUU-television reports 22-year-old Austin Barrett changed his plea Wednesday in the death of David Grunwald. In November 2016 Grunwald was severely beaten with a pistol, driven to a remote location near the Knik River and shot in the head. Three others, Erick Almandinger, Dominic Johnson and Bradley Renfro, were convicted by juries of first-degree murder. Barrett is scheduled to be sentenced in October. He faces up to 45 years in prison and 10 years of probation.