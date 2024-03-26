KWHL KWHL Logo

Teddy Swims Gets His First #1 Song In Slowest Climb By Male Artist

March 26, 2024 7:11AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

It took him 32 weeks, but Teddy Swims climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Lose Control.” It’s his first ever number one hit, and sets the record for the longest ascent for a solo male artist in the chart’s 65-year history.

Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” rose to No. 2 this week, Ariana Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” drops to No. 3, Jack Harlow’s “Lovin on Me” was back up to No. 4 and “Carnival,” by Ye and Ty Dolla $ign rounds out the top 5.

