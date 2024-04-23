The “Gross” Thing Anne Hathaway Had To Do During An Audition

Anne Hathaway shares an experience from early in her career with V Magazine.

Back in the early 2000’s, she admits she was once asked to kiss multiple guys during the audition process to find the right leading man for her. “I was told, ‘We have 10 guys coming today and you’re cast. Aren’t you excited to make out with all of them?’ And I thought, ‘Is there something wrong with me?’ because I wasn’t excited. I thought it sounded gross.”

She didn’t feel great about it, but acted excited: “I was so young and terribly aware how easy it was to lose everything by being labeled ‘difficult,’ so I just pretended I was excited and got on with it,” she continued.

In her upcoming movie, The Idea of You, Hathaway not only stars but also serves as a producer, giving her more influence in the casting process.