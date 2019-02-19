The Latest: Board changes eyed as a way to streamline

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Latest on Alaska marijuana and alcohol control boards (all times local):

5:35 p.m.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy plans to introduce legislation to repeal the state boards tasked with regulating alcohol and marijuana in Alaska.

Dunleavy spokesman Matt Shuckerow says the governor wants to find efficiencies in and better streamline government.

He says legislation addressing the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board and Marijuana Control Board is forthcoming and that more details would be released when the legislation is introduced.

Commerce Commissioner Julie Anderson in a letter to commerce department employees said the intent would be to transfer authority and responsibility of the boards to the commissioner.

The Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office falls under the department.

Shuckerow said other states handle similar types of regulation at the agency level and allow for public engagement in rulemaking.

—

4:20 p.m.

State officials say Gov. Mike Dunleavy wants to repeal the boards tasked with regulating alcohol and marijuana in Alaska.

The plan was outlined in a letter to commerce department employees by commissioner Julie Anderson and in a memo from Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office director Erika McConnell.

The documents say Dunleavy wants to repeal the Marijuana Control Board and Alcoholic Beverage Control Board and transfer authority and responsibilities of the boards to the commissioner.

No bills seeking to repeal the boards have been introduced yet.

A Dunleavy spokesman did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Monday.

Mark Springer is chairman of the Marijuana Control Board. He says the proposal is concerning and worries about the openness of the regulatory process if rules governing the industry are drafted administratively.